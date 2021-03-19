Smartsheet Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Smartsheet in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.08 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $333,685.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,694.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $577,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.