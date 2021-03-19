SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $342.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 221,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

