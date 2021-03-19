Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stake Boosted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Sleep Number comprises 3.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sleep Number by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of SNBR traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.53. 12,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,962. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,206 shares of company stock worth $3,107,530. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

