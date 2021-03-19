Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

