Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,400 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ameren were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $81,456,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 23,929.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,265,000 after buying an additional 1,010,769 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 90.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 529,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.