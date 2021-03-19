Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,400 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ameren were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

