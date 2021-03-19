Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

