Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $384,000 Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.42 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

