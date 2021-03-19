Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

