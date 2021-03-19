Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Momo were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Momo by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Momo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.