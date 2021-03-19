Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,368,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

SASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

