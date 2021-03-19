SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Update

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 11th total of 517,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,273,179.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,144. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 71.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 257,980 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 189.3% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 165,620 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.33 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SITM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

