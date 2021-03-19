Simple Software Solutions Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,449.99 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $177,449.99 and $84.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 144.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003069 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,696,290 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

