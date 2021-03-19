Simon X. Benito Sells 2,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Simon X. Benito sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $20,820.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

