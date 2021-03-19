Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $27.53 on Monday. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 over the last three months.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

