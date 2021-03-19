Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

