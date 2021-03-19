Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. 2,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $65.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

