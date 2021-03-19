Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s share price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 2,481,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,348,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

