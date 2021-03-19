Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Announces Earnings Results

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SGTX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.30. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGTX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

