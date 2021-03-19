Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $494.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

