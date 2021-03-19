Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBSW. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,909 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after buying an additional 1,209,207 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

