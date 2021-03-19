Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Increases By 21.8%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 11th total of 135,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 911.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $126.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

