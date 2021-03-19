Short Interest in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) Expands By 22.4%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SRAC stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Stable Road Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

