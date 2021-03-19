Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Increases By 21.9%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
