Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Increases By 21.9%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 59,099 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 69,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

