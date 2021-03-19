Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Rises By 23.4%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 11th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 336,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 93,830 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 77,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 92,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.