Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Rises By 23.4%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 11th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $4.79.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
