Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rises By 27.1%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 404,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $291,218.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,657,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUSK stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $243.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.