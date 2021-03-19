Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Decreases By 18.7%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,689,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 11th total of 6,994,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $31.18.
About Luckin Coffee
