Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Decreases By 18.7%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,689,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 11th total of 6,994,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $31.18.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.