Short Interest in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expands By 25.0%

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 944,200 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 755,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC opened at $43.33 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

