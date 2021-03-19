Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expands By 23.6%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,580,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 14,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

