Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Grows By 27.3%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,037,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

KBH opened at $43.56 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

