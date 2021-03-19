Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Declines By 23.1%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,406,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 9,633,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days.

IVPAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Shares of IVPAF stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

