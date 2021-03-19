Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Drops By 19.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

