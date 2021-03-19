Short Interest in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Drops By 21.9%

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOG shares. BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

GasLog stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $549.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

