Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Declines By 19.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 11th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.27 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

