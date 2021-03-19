Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Drops By 19.4%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 11th total of 8,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

