Short Interest in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) Expands By 24.6%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 11th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DFHT stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

