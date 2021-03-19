Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Rises By 21.8%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 11th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cars.com by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cars.com by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $982.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

