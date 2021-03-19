Short Interest in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Increases By 27.1%

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 625,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 491,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,178,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,187,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aspen Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.