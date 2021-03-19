Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.38 and last traded at $89.25. 2,068,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 903,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

