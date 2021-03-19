Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 11th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SHLX opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 43.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,523,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,084,000 after buying an additional 1,978,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,666 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,891,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

