Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 11th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.32. SES has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

