ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $63,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $466.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.16 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

