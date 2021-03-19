Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

