Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 455 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.64 and a 200-day moving average of $222.88. The company has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

