Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $119.70 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.30.

