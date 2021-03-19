Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $174.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

