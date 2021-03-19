Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.