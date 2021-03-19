Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.
In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
