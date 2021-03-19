Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Semtech stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. Semtech has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

