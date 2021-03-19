SEEN (SEEN) Price Up 17.3% This Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One SEEN token can now be bought for $17.42 or 0.00029629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $136,796.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SEEN has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00451876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00140207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00666038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

SEEN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars.

