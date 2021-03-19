SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaChange International.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 800,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.
