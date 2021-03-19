SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaChange International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 800,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

